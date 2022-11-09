Which team will face Pakistan if India-England semi-final match gets washed out?

India vs England

Rain has hampered some games in this T20 World Cup, resulting in no results (or) a shorter DLS game. Both sides shared 1 point in a NR game in the group stage, but who will be declared the winner of the India vs England semi-final match gets washed out due to rain?

READ: 'What a comeback after humiliation....', netizens praise Pakistan after they beat New Zealand to qualify for final

Pakistan has already qualified for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets and they will face India or England in the final match. But, if the semi-final match gets interrupted by rain, there are three possible scenarios.

Possible scenarios if the game gets washed out due to rain

- If a semi-final or final game is washed out, a reserve day will be scheduled at the same venue. The match will continue on the reserve day from the same position.

- If the reserve day is also washed out, the team in first place in the points table will be proclaimed the winner of the semi-final.

- The final game on November 13th will have a reserve day in case of rain, but if the match is also washed out on the reserve day, both finalists will be crowned joint-winners of T20 WC 2022 by ICC.

READ: PAK vs NZ: Babar, Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach their third T20 World Cup final

Team India ended at the top of the table from its group in super 12 while England entered the semi-final stage as the number 2 team from its group.

So, if the match gets washed out due to rain even after reserve day then Team India will go through to play the finals against their arch-rivals Pakistan.