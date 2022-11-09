Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'What a comeback after humiliation....', netizens praise Pakistan after they beat New Zealand to qualify for final

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored half centuries as Pakistan won comfortably against New Zealand to enter final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

'What a comeback after humiliation....', netizens praise Pakistan after they beat New Zealand to qualify for final
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 153 runs, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added a century stand and both scored their half-centuries and Mohammad Haris also played a handy knock of 30 runs in 26 deliveries.

READ: ICC Ranking for T20I batsmen sees Mr 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav at top, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Pakistan started off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a loss against India but what hurted them the most was the loss which they faced in their 2nd match. Pakistan was beaten by Zimbabwe in their 2nd match aqnd they were almost out of the tournament but fortune favored them as they won their next 3 games against Bangladesh, Netherlands and South Africa but Proteas loss against Netherlands opened the gates to semi-final for Pakistan and now men in green defeated New Zealand comprihensively and will play the winner of the match between India-England in the final on November 13 in MCG.

Netizens were mighty impressed with the way Pakistan bounced back in the tournament and here's how they reacted.

Mohammad Rizwan won 'Man of the match' award for his half century.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.