'What a comeback after humiliation....', netizens praise Pakistan after they beat New Zealand to qualify for final

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 153 runs, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added a century stand and both scored their half-centuries and Mohammad Haris also played a handy knock of 30 runs in 26 deliveries.

Pakistan started off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a loss against India but what hurted them the most was the loss which they faced in their 2nd match. Pakistan was beaten by Zimbabwe in their 2nd match aqnd they were almost out of the tournament but fortune favored them as they won their next 3 games against Bangladesh, Netherlands and South Africa but Proteas loss against Netherlands opened the gates to semi-final for Pakistan and now men in green defeated New Zealand comprihensively and will play the winner of the match between India-England in the final on November 13 in MCG.

Netizens were mighty impressed with the way Pakistan bounced back in the tournament and here's how they reacted.

What a comeback from Pakistan since their humiliation against Zimbabwe #PakvsNZ — Abhishek (@Abhishe14381283) November 9, 2022

From being written off in the very first round

To

First Team in the Final



That's Team Pakistan for you.



How's that for a performance?#PakvsNz#T20Iworldcup2022 #WeBelieve November 9, 2022

And into the finals... Congratulations Pakistan. Openers Babar Azam and Rizwan have made a mockery of the New Zealand bowling unit. Brilliant hitting and intent

Reminds me of their partnership against India where they won by 10 wickets #PakvsNz #T20WorldCup2022 — Farwa Kiyani (@NkFari) November 9, 2022

As flawless as it gets. Intent in fielding, bowling and fielding from ball one. Openers performing is the last piece of puzzle for us. Amazing how #Pakistan do it tournament after tournament. What a complete team performance #PakvsNz #T20Iworldcup2022 November 9, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan won 'Man of the match' award for his half century.