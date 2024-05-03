This actor, star filmmaker's son failed in Bollywood, gave no solo hits in 23 years, quit acting, is single at 51, now..

Despite being a part of the eighth highest-grossing film franchises in Indian Cinema, Uday Chopra didn't gave any solo hits in 23 years of career.

It's often debated that star kids get an easy entry into films. Not every star kid can become as popular as their parent or can carry the legacy forward. Today we will discuss an actor who hails from an influential film family. His late father is a celebrated filmmaker, his elder brother is also known for helming record-breaking blockbusters. His sister-in-law is a superstar who has maintained her stature for almost 3 decades. Yet, this actor failed in films, and at 51, he's still single.

Uday Chopra: The actor who couldn't achieve success

Uday Chopra, youngest son of Yash Chopra, brother of Uday Chopra, and brother-in-law of Rani Mukerji started his career as an assistant to his father and brother. Uday has been an AD on Lamhe, Parampara, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Dil To Pagal Hai. In DDLJ, Uday also played an uncredited cameo of a biker.

Uday made his acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Mohabbatein (2000). Aditya Chopra-directed was made under the banner of his father's Yash Raj Films and the success of the film gave a good start to Uday in Bollywood. However, he could not maintain the success streak and went on to give huge flops, even under his home banner.

After Mohabbatein, Uday was seen in YRF-produced Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Sadly both films underperformed at the box office. After that, he worked on two films outside his home banner, Supari and Charas: A Joint Operation, Both were released with overwhelmingly negative reviews, and moviegoers avoided it.

Dhoom: The blockbuster franchise that kept Uday Chopra's career afloat

In 2004, Uday was seen playing the supporting role of Ali in the action thriller Dhoom. The success of the film gave new hope to Uday. A year after Dhoom, Uday led Yash Raj's Neal 'n' Nikki (2005), but it tanked badly at the box office. A year later, Uday returned as Ali in Dhoom 2 and the film's success helped him to push his career ahead.

Four years after Dhoom 2, Uday again tried his luck as a hero and was paired opposite Priyanka Chopra in Pyaar Impossible (2010). This film was a major box-office disappointment, and it also broke his heart. Uday's last big-screen appearance was Dhoom 3 (2013), reprising his role of Ali. For 10 years, Uday has not done any film, and he only appeared in the documentary, The Romantics.

Uday Chopra battled depression?

Since Dhoom 3, Uday Chopra has been away from the film screen and due to the unavailability of work opportunities for him, the actor had reportedly battled depression.

Uday Chopra; Unlucky in love too?

Yash Chopra's son Uday Chopra was in a relationship with American actress Nargis Fakhri for 5 years, before parting ways in 2016. According to media reports, the couple also got engaged. However, after the breakup with Nargis Fakhri, Uday Chopra decided to stay single, and he remains single. In July 2012, Chopra founded his own company, "Yomics", which creates comics based on Yash Raj Films. He's now working as a producer and backed Hollywood films, Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week. For Grace of Monaco, Uday received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Television Movie for producing Grace of Monaco at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.