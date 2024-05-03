This actor, star filmmaker's son failed in Bollywood, gave no solo hits in 23 years, quit acting, is single at 51, now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Daman & Diu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

In Fond Memory of Shri Harith Budhraja

NEET UG 2025 - Complete Details Here

Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh plan his own disappearance? Report claims he was seen...

Meet Indian billionaire who once led IPL as chairman, now runs Rs 20285 crore pharma company, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In Fond Memory of Shri Harith Budhraja

NEET UG 2025 - Complete Details Here

AI or Die? Debunking myths and embracing opportunities in the future of work

Brain exercises to sharpen your memory

Gut health: 10 superfoods to lower bloating

10 amazing health benefits of ash gourd

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh plan his own disappearance? Report claims he was seen...

Heeramandi: 100 workers toiled for 10 months to create Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Lahore of early 1900s

This actor, star filmmaker's son failed in Bollywood, gave no solo hits in 23 years, quit acting, is single at 51, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor, star filmmaker's son failed in Bollywood, gave no solo hits in 23 years, quit acting, is single at 51, now..

Despite being a part of the eighth highest-grossing film franchises in Indian Cinema, Uday Chopra didn't gave any solo hits in 23 years of career.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 03, 2024, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Uday Chopra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's often debated that star kids get an easy entry into films. Not every star kid can become as popular as their parent or can carry the legacy forward. Today we will discuss an actor who hails from an influential film family. His late father is a celebrated filmmaker, his elder brother is also known for helming record-breaking blockbusters. His sister-in-law is a superstar who has maintained her stature for almost 3 decades. Yet, this actor failed in films, and at 51, he's still single.

Uday Chopra: The actor who couldn't achieve success  

Uday Chopra, youngest son of Yash Chopra, brother of Uday Chopra, and brother-in-law of Rani Mukerji started his career as an assistant to his father and brother. Uday has been an AD on Lamhe, Parampara, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and Dil To Pagal Hai. In DDLJ, Uday also played an uncredited cameo of a biker. 

Uday made his acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Mohabbatein (2000). Aditya Chopra-directed was made under the banner of his father's Yash Raj Films and the success of the film gave a good start to Uday in Bollywood. However, he could not maintain the success streak and went on to give huge flops, even under his home banner. 

After Mohabbatein, Uday was seen in YRF-produced Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Sadly both films underperformed at the box office. After that, he worked on two films outside his home banner, Supari and Charas: A Joint Operation, Both were released with overwhelmingly negative reviews, and moviegoers avoided it. 

Dhoom: The blockbuster franchise that kept Uday Chopra's career afloat 

In 2004, Uday was seen playing the supporting role of Ali in the action thriller Dhoom. The success of the film gave new hope to Uday. A year after Dhoom, Uday led Yash Raj's Neal 'n' Nikki (2005), but it tanked badly at the box office. A year later, Uday returned as Ali in Dhoom 2 and the film's success helped him to push his career ahead.

Four years after Dhoom 2, Uday again tried his luck as a hero and was paired opposite Priyanka Chopra in Pyaar Impossible (2010). This film was a major box-office disappointment, and it also broke his heart. Uday's last big-screen appearance was Dhoom 3 (2013), reprising his role of Ali. For 10 years, Uday has not done any film, and he only appeared in the documentary, The Romantics. 

Uday Chopra battled depression? 

Since Dhoom 3, Uday Chopra has been away from the film screen and due to the unavailability of work opportunities for him, the actor had reportedly battled depression.

Uday Chopra; Unlucky in love too? 

Yash Chopra's son Uday Chopra was in a relationship with American actress Nargis Fakhri for 5 years, before parting ways in 2016. According to media reports, the couple also got engaged. However, after the breakup with Nargis Fakhri, Uday Chopra decided to stay single, and he remains single. In July 2012, Chopra founded his own company, "Yomics", which creates comics based on Yash Raj Films. He's now working as a producer and backed Hollywood films, Grace of Monaco and The Longest Week. For Grace of Monaco, Uday received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Television Movie for producing Grace of Monaco at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Parineeti Chopra says she didn't even know if Raghav Chadha was married, had children when she decided to marry him

'They don't want immigrants': US Pres Biden blames China, Japan's economic woes on 'xenophobia', says this about India

DNA TV Show: Why former Pakistan minister praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls

Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked: CBI charge sheet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement