Meet Prajakta Koli, popular Youtuber who earns Rs 40 lakh monthly from YouTube, her net worth is....

Prajakta Koli net worth

With the increased usage of the Internet, emerged various career options. YouTube in particular brought fame and fortune to many. Many people started putting up videos on YouTube channels. From funny videos, and various tutorials to other infotainment content started floating all over the internet.

Prajakta Koli is one such name. Koli started gaining people's attention with her funny video content. Koli launched her YouTube channel, 'Mostlysane' in 2015 and has seen great success. Right now, she is one of the most loved and recognised YouTubers in the country with a whopping 6.85 million followers.

Prajakta Koli- Education

Prajakta Koli wanted to be a Radio Jockey since her school days. To follow her dream, Koli pursued a Bachelor of Mass Media from VG Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mulund, University of Mumbai.

After graduation, she interned at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai and got her own show after a year of interning. Her show, 'Call Centre' did not do well. Eventually, she quit her job and started the YouTube channel.

Prajakta Koli- YouTube

Koli posts relevant video content and observational comedy on her channel. She has collaborated with many big Bollywood celebrities and interviewed many actors. She was part of Forbes' list of '30 under 30' in 2019. She has won many recognitions over time. Currently, she has 7.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

Apart from YouTube videos, she was last seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jugg jugg jiyo' along with big stars like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. She also features in Netflix's web series Mismatched.

Prajakta Koli- Net worth

Prajakta Koli's approximate net worth in 2023 is Rs 16 crores. Her monthly income from YouTube is around Rs 40 lakh and her annual income is over Rs 4 crore.