Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Oscar winner RRR star's Ram Charan net worth: Owns private jet, homes in Mumbai and Hyderabad, luxurious cars

Know all about Ram Charan, the 'RRR' actor who featured in the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Oscar winner RRR star's Ram Charan net worth: Owns private jet, homes in Mumbai and Hyderabad, luxurious cars
Ram Charan| Photo: PTI

The 2023 Oscars were historic. While 'The Elephant Whisphers' bagged the best feature film short, SS Rajmouli's extravaganza 'RRR' also won the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu' in the best original song category. 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Features Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Naatu Naatu from the film 'RRR' has now become a global sensation.

Ram Charan is an icon of Telugu cinema. He is the son of superstar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan has featured in big hits like- Magadheera, Rangasthalam, Yevadu, and RRR which turned out to be the biggest of his career so far, both in terms of box-office collections and global recognition.

Read: Fixed Deposit Schemes: From SBI, HDFC to IDBI, check 5 special bank FDs schemes ending this month

 

Ram Charan- Net worth

Ram Charan's net worth is approximately Rs 1370 crore. Ram Charan's monthly income is over Rs 3 crore and his yearly income is approximately Rs 30 crore. Reports suggest that Ram Charan charged Rd 45 crore for his role in Rajamouli's RRR. 

Apart from acting, Ram Charan also earns from brand endorsement. He has around 34 brands, including Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more, reported Lifestyle Asia reported. He has an average of Rs 1.8 crores per product and brand. Ram Charan lists as one of the highest taxpayers in the country. 

Ram Charan’s- businesses

The megastar owns several businesses including a film production company ‘Konidela Production Company’, the production company behind Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, which earned over Rs 164 crore at the box office. 

Ram Charan- Property

Ram Charan's residential home spreads across a 25,000 square feet area at a prime locality in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The bungalow is equipped with many luxurious amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, temple, gym, fish pond, and more. The estimated value of this property is around Rs 38 crore. He also owns a penthouse in Mumbai.                                        

Ram Charan- Jet, luxury cars

Ram Charan also owns an airline service named TruJet, which operates about five to eight flights daily. He has a customised Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth around Rs 4 crore. He also owns an Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Autobiography, Aston Martin, and Ferrari Portofino among others, Lifestyle Asia reported.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.