Oscar winner RRR star's Ram Charan net worth: Owns private jet, homes in Mumbai and Hyderabad, luxurious cars

Ram Charan| Photo: PTI

The 2023 Oscars were historic. While 'The Elephant Whisphers' bagged the best feature film short, SS Rajmouli's extravaganza 'RRR' also won the Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu' in the best original song category. 'Naatu Naatu' won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Features Ram Charan and NTR Jr, Naatu Naatu from the film 'RRR' has now become a global sensation.

Ram Charan is an icon of Telugu cinema. He is the son of superstar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan has featured in big hits like- Magadheera, Rangasthalam, Yevadu, and RRR which turned out to be the biggest of his career so far, both in terms of box-office collections and global recognition.

Ram Charan- Net worth

Ram Charan's net worth is approximately Rs 1370 crore. Ram Charan's monthly income is over Rs 3 crore and his yearly income is approximately Rs 30 crore. Reports suggest that Ram Charan charged Rd 45 crore for his role in Rajamouli's RRR.

Apart from acting, Ram Charan also earns from brand endorsement. He has around 34 brands, including Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more, reported Lifestyle Asia reported. He has an average of Rs 1.8 crores per product and brand. Ram Charan lists as one of the highest taxpayers in the country.

Ram Charan’s- businesses

The megastar owns several businesses including a film production company ‘Konidela Production Company’, the production company behind Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, which earned over Rs 164 crore at the box office.

Ram Charan- Property

Ram Charan's residential home spreads across a 25,000 square feet area at a prime locality in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The bungalow is equipped with many luxurious amenities like a swimming pool, tennis court, temple, gym, fish pond, and more. The estimated value of this property is around Rs 38 crore. He also owns a penthouse in Mumbai.

Ram Charan- Jet, luxury cars

Ram Charan also owns an airline service named TruJet, which operates about five to eight flights daily. He has a customised Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth around Rs 4 crore. He also owns an Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Autobiography, Aston Martin, and Ferrari Portofino among others, Lifestyle Asia reported.