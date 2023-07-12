This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Meet an entrepreneur who could not clear IIT entrance exam and now has one of the most prominent ed-tech platforms in the country.

Popular internet personality and edtech entrepreneur Alakh Pandey is the mastermind behind the massive success of Physics Wallah. The company's revenue was Rs 780 crore last financial year which is over 300 per cent of its FY22 figure (Rs 233 crore).

Pandey's career as an entrepreneur began in 2014 when he started his YouTube channel with the same name. After some time, an ed-tech company reached him offering Rs 40 crore salary per year but he declined the offer.

He built his own firm with the name PhysicsWallah. The company's revenue had grown 900 per cent in the year 2021-2022.

When Pandey was in Class 12 he started tutoring students of Class 9 and started earning a monthly allowance of Rs 5000. After school, when Alakh was studying engineering at a top college in Kanpur, he decided to drop out and launch his YouTube channel.

Once the YouTube channel became popular and started getting recognition, Alakh and his fellow Prateek Maheswari came up with the mobile application. Pandey hails from Allahabad and is married to a journalist Shivani Dubey.

The Physics Wallah app offers courses for candidates who want to crack JEE, NEET. The app has over 5 lakh students spending at least 1.5 hrs daily. Physicswallah became India's 101st Unicorn, which means a company with over 1 billion dollars in valuation.

Pandey's total net worth is Rs 8500 crore. He has 9.1 million subscribers on YouTube.