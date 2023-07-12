Headlines

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Emerging Indian pace attack set to shape the new WTC cycle

Neerja Sethi is a self-made female billionaire who ended up leaving Ratan Tata’s TCS to form her own IT company, which is now worth over Rs 9000 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

While India has seen its fair share of billionaires and entrepreneurs, one woman stands out from the crown after she built her own IT consultancy firm after working for Ratan Tata for years. Neerja Sethi, the founder of Syntel, has a success story that is inspirational to many.

Neerja Sethi is the founder of the billion-dollar IT consultancy firm Syntel, which she made after partnering with her husband Bharat Desai. However, not many know that Sethi got the idea of opening her own firm when she was working for a company headed by Indian businessman Ratan Tata.

The female entrepreneur got the idea to build her own company after she met her husband Bharat when both of them used to work for Tata Consultancy Services. Ratan Tata’s firm inspired the couple to quit their jobs and emulate TCS to build their own firm.

Neerja Sethi, who is a graduate of Delhi University, was living with her husband Bharat in the United States when she founded Syntel. She started the IT consultancy firm from a small flat in Michigan in 1980, and assumed the position of the company’s director, while Bharat became the chairman.

Neerja Sethi and her husband started the IT firm Syntel with just an investment of USD 2000, which comes out to just Rs 1.5 lakh. After building the firm and taking it to its peak, Neerja sold the company for a whopping amount of USD 3.4 billion, and she got a payout of USD 510 million for her stake, which comes out to Rs 4,192 crores.

Through her IT firm, Neerja Sethi landed on the Forbes richest self-made women list in 2022 when her net worth crossed the billion mark. Currently, Syntel is worth around Rs 9052 crore, while Neerja Sethi’s personal net worth is Rs 8148 crore.

