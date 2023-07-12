Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

The Delhi High Court decided to sentence Max Group founder’s son Veer Singh to three months in jail for contempt of court, issuing an arrest warrant against him.

In a major setback for the Max Group conglomerate founder Analjit Singh, the Delhi High Court sentenced his son Veer Singh to three months in jail for contempt of court on Wednesday, as per news reports.

The sentence of the Delhi High Court was delivered by Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna, who further ordered the local Station House Officer (SHO) to issue arrest warrants against Veer Singh and also issue a Look Out Circular (LOC).

The plea was filed by Veer Singh’s wife Kinri Dhir, who urged the HC bench to hold him in contempt for flouting the orders of the court. Singh, however, has denied marrying Dhir in the past.

As quoted by Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court bench said, “From the submissions of the learned counsel for the respondent (Singh), it is evident that he is not willing to purge the contempt by complying with the orders or to address on the sentence, we hereby sentence him for Simple Imprisonment of three months with a fine of ₹2,000/-. The SHO, Tilak Marg is directed to issue warrants of arrest against the respondent and shall also get the Look Out Circular issued against the respondent.”

In the previous hearing of the case, Veer Singh had joined through video conferencing and had agreed to pay maintenance to Dhir, and will be transferring the amount for the month of May in 24 hours, which he failed to do so.

After failing to pay the amount to his wife, Veer Singh was ordered to be physically present in court for the next hearing, but his counsel argued that he is currently not in India. The high court bench further held Singh in contempt, sentencing him to 3 months in prison.

