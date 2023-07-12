Meet Karnataka farmer who earned Rs 38 lakh selling expensive tomatoes; sold one box for…

A farmer family from Karnataka ended up earning Rs 38 lakhs as he sold tomatoes in the midst of the tomato price hike, by selling one box for a whopping price.

The prices of tomatoes continue to be at an all-time high at several parts of the country due to several factors causing a supply chain disruption. However, the tomato price hike ended up being a blessing for a middle-class farmer family from Karnataka.

Just as the tomato price hike continues to burn a hole in the pockets of the consumers, a family from Karnataka, farming on their 40-acre farm, ended up getting a major payoff after earning Rs 38 lakh by selling tomatoes in the middle of this surge.

The family of farmers belongs to the Kolar area of Karnataka and sold 2000 boxes of tomatoes as the prices of the essential vegetable went up, earning over Rs 38 lakh. This means that they sold each box of tomatoes for the whopping price of Rs 1900, as per The Economic Times.

The family of farmers is headed by Prabhakar Gupta and his brothers, who have been making a living by growing tomatoes on their 40 acre farm for the last 40 years. However, they have never gotten such a deal on tomatoes before.

Prior to this, the highest price for which Gupta sold one box of tomatoes (15 kg) is Rs 800. This time, the price broke all records and they ended up selling 15 kg of tomatoes for Rs 1900, taking the price of one kg of tomato to over Rs 126.

The tomato prices across several cities in India have become a matter of concern for many, as several big box chains and restaurants like McDonald’s and Burger King also ended up taking tomatoes out of their recipes as the prices remain soaring.

However, experts have said that this price hike in tomatoes is temporary, and the rates of all vegetables should go back to normal in a matter of a week or more, depending on the monsoon and the supply chain.

READ | Tomato price hike: What is 'Greedflation'? After hitting US, is it driving up prices in India?