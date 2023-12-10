Headlines

Vidyut Jammwal brutally trolled for sharing his nude photos from Himalayan ranges: 'Ranveer Singh ki tarah harkatein...'

Seeing Vidyut Jammwal's nude photos, netizens were reminded of Ranveer Singh, who broke the internet last year in July when he posed nude for a international magazine named Paper.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Vidyut Jammwal shocked the internet on Sunday morning, December 10, when he posted his nude photos from the Himalayan jungles on his 43rd birthday on Instagram. The Commando actor shared that his retreat to the Himalayan ranges began 14 years ago and he has been spending 7-10 days alone every year since then in the 'abode of the divine'.

Sharing his photos, Vidyut wrote, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing "Who I am Not" which is the first step of knowing "WHO AM I" as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature."

"I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love. I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness", he added further pouring his love for the mother nature.

Seeing his photos, netizens were soon reminded of Ranveer Singh, who broke the internet last year in July when he posed nude for a international magazine named Paper. One Instagram user commented below Vidyut's post, "Ranveer Singh ki tarah harkatein mat karo (Don't do antics like Ranveer Singh)", while another added, "Ranveer se bhi aage nikal gaye aap (You left Ranveer way behind)". A netizen even called him, "Mowgli ke bade papa (Big father of Mowgli)", referring to The Jungle Book character. 

While some of his fans also asked him to delete the pictures, many of them even supported him. One of them wrote, "Down to eartth, keep inspiring us", while another added, " I bet that no Bollywood actor can even dream to do something like this. Vidyut sir is classic. He is real. He is the best". "This is the person I admire. Despite having all the luxuries, still this person chooses to admire and enjoy the quiet luxuries provided by nature. I am grateful to have a teacher like you in my life", read another comment.

Concluding his post, Vidyut announced the release date of his next film Crakk and even revealed who took his photos. "I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024. Pic courtesy - A local shepherd Mohar Singh", he wrote.

