Raveena Tandon slammed for liking post trolling Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's acting in The Archies: 'Her daughter...'

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's performance in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies is being criticised. When Raveena Tandon liked a post trolling the star kids' acting, netizens said that she shouldn't forget her daughter Rasha Thadani is also soon going to make her debut in Bollywood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies has been one of the most awaited films this year as it marks the debut of three star kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan), Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda), and Khushi Kapoor (son of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi). After much anticipation, the teen musical drama opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics on its Netflix premiere on December 7.

Since its release, the social media is flooded with posts trolling Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi's acting performance in the film. One such post sharing a scene from The Archies featuring Agastya and Khushi with the caption, "Acting died here", was liked by the actress Raveena Tandon. A screenshot of the same has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. 

The Mohra actress was slammed for her act by the netizens, with a majority of them saying that she shouldn't forget the fact that her daughter is also going to make her debut in Bollywood soon. Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn are reportedly making their debut together in Abhishek Kapoor's next film.

One of the the Reddit users wrote, "I don’t think her daughter who is papped every other day is going to be any better than these kids", while another added, "She forgot her daughter will be debuting soon". Another netizen even questioned, "Did her daughter get rejected from The Archies?". "She is waiting for her extremely mediocre looking daughter to be launched", read another comment.

Coming back to The Archies, the Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal in the leading roles. Farhan Akhtar has written the dialogues of the film set in the fictional Indian hill station of Riverdale in 1964.

