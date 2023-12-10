Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Khalid Mohamed reviews The Archies, calls Suhana, Agastya, Khushi 'indigestible': 'Zoya Akhtar has destroyed...'

"You have just ruthlessly destroyed my precious memories of Archie and gang", wrote the director Khalid Mohamed in his Instagram review for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film marks the debut of three star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Marking the debuts of three star kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan), Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda), and Khushi Kapoor (son of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi), The Archies premiered on Netflix on December 7.

Based on the popular American comics of the same name, the teen musical drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Journalist and Khalid Mohamed took to his Instagram, and has slammed the director Zoya Akhtar for 'ruthlessly destroying his precious memories' of the comics. He also lashed out at the three star kids calling them 'indegistible'.

"Ma’am Zoya Akhtar. You have just ruthlessly destroyed my precious memories of Archie and gang. Why? The theme of land grab(a hara bhara park in your case) is sought to be saved by Riverdale kids (in school or KG i know not). For this they keep breaking into Grease type songs n prances even in the middle of dinners. Indigestion guaranteed. Aur land ‘development’ ka topic chhedna tha to ab yahan deshbhar mein ho raha hai. (If you had to talk about the land development topic, it's happening in the entire country). But big business people names can’t be annoyed na?", Khalid wrote.

He further added, " Indigestible too are your newcomer actors. Intense workshops weren’t enough or what? Suhana as apunki Veronica..giveme Pooh any day…n Agastya need to learn the ABZ of acting. Khushi Kapoor was theekh theekh… never thought I’d ever say this but her sister Jhanavi has more hosh n josh … the Reggie boy was way superior.Next time ma’am please don’t touch Lil Lulu n Tubby, Dennis the Menace, Tweety etc PLEASE!".

Also starring Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, The Archies was shot in Ooty, Mauritius, and Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar has written the dialogues of the film set in the fictional Indian hill station of Riverdale in 1964.

