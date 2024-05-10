KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders eye playoffs spot as they take on Mumbai Indians

Follow live score from match 60 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and MI here.

Kolkata Knight Riders are poised to secure an early playoff qualification as they face off against the Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens. A victory against the already-eliminated Mumbai Indians will guarantee Kolkata a spot in the playoffs.

In their previous game, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata team achieved a resounding 98-run victory while defending a total of 235 against the Lucknow Super Giants. This win propelled them to the top of the points table with eight wins in eleven matches. Kolkata had also emerged victorious against Mumbai in their earlier encounter at Wankhede Stadium this season, making them the clear favorites to claim two points in the upcoming clash.

Despite a commendable win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, the Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from playoff contention due to results from other teams. Mumbai currently sits in eighth place in the points table with four wins in 12 matches. They have only managed to secure one victory in their last five meetings against Kolkata.