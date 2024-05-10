Twitter
Cricket

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders eye playoffs spot as they take on Mumbai Indians

Follow live score from match 60 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and MI here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 10, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score
Kolkata Knight Riders are poised to secure an early playoff qualification as they face off against the Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens. A victory against the already-eliminated Mumbai Indians will guarantee Kolkata a spot in the playoffs.

In their previous game, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata team achieved a resounding 98-run victory while defending a total of 235 against the Lucknow Super Giants. This win propelled them to the top of the points table with eight wins in eleven matches. Kolkata had also emerged victorious against Mumbai in their earlier encounter at Wankhede Stadium this season, making them the clear favorites to claim two points in the upcoming clash.

Despite a commendable win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, the Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from playoff contention due to results from other teams. Mumbai currently sits in eighth place in the points table with four wins in 12 matches. They have only managed to secure one victory in their last five meetings against Kolkata.

  • 10 May 2024, 10:52 PM

    KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report

    Despite being limited to 153 runs, the Delhi Capitals were unable to defend their total as the Knight Riders successfully chased it down in just 16.3 overs. This season in Kolkata has been characterized by high-scoring matches. Early on, the Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to the Knight Riders' total of 208, the Rajasthan Royals successfully chased down a target of 224, the Royal Challengers Bangalore fell just one run short of the Knight Riders' 222, and the Punjab Kings managed to chase down a target of 262 in 18.4 overs. Another high-scoring game is anticipated. Despite the rainy weather in Kolkata causing disruptions to the Knight Riders' arrival in the city, the forecast for the match time looks promising.

  • 10 May 2024, 10:32 PM

    KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: 

    The top three batsmen of Kolkata Knight Riders have collectively scored 1160 runs this season, which is the second highest after Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their combined strike rate of 176.02 is also the second highest after Sunrisers Hyderabad, and they have recorded the second most number of fifty-plus scores (10) after RCB. In contrast, Mumbai Indians' top three batsmen have scored the least runs (833) and have the joint lowest number of fifty-plus scores (4) along with Punjab Kings.

  • 10 May 2024, 10:29 PM

    KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

  • 10 May 2024, 10:28 PM

    KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from Eden Gardens. Stay tuned for latest updates.

