Urvashi Rautela flaunts her bikini body in drool-worthy poolside video - WATCH

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who boasts a strong social media presence often takes the internet by storm with her gorgeous photos and drool-worthy, sexy videos. She has seldom failed to impress and has managed to wow onlookers and leave fashion connoisseurs dazzled with her sartorial choices. Urvashi is known to make a style statement every time she steps out in public and her photos and videos go viral in no time. So, recently when Urvashi Rautela shared a video clip on her Instagram handle, it was met with the same fate.

In the now-viral video clip, Urvashi Rautela is seen showing off her bikini body at a poolside of a luxurious hotel. Urvashi is seen looking smoking hot in a scarlet red bralette teamed with a matching long skirt. Urvashi is flipping her hair sensuously as she flaunts her bikini body in the video. The two-piece tropical beachwear is approximately worth Rs 50 thousand and is sourced from Tutus Kurniati.

Sharing the glamorous video, Urvashi Rautela captioned it, 'Let’s be honest: I’m a mermaid at heart '.

Check out the video here:



On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will play Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra essayed by Randeep Hooda in the web film 'Inspector Avinash'. She will also be seen in 'Saravana' and 'Dil Hai Gray'.