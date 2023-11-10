This film was rejected by Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, flopped badly at box-office, became superhit after...

Let us tell you that people still like to watch Sooryavansham on TV, which was released in the 90s. This film has been shown a lot on TV for 23 years and people still enjoy watching it.

Makers and actors both work extremely hard for a film to succeed but, they often turn out to be a flop at the box office. However, many such films become cult classics years later after being shown on television. Today, we will tell you about a similar film that was released in 1999 which people, to this date, enjoy watching.

We are talking about the 1999 film Sooryavansham starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by EVV Satyanarayan, was a family drama but did not get the expected response at the box office. However, when the film was finally released on television, it was a resounding success and became a cult classic.

Even today, people of all ages like to watch Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Soundarya, and Rachna Banerjee were also seen in important roles in this film.

13 actors rejected Amitabh's role

In this film, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a double role and played the role of both father and son. It is said that Amitabh Bachchan was not the first choice for this film. This role of Heera Thakur in the film was offered to 13 actors before him. Among them, actors like Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan were present. But this role later came to Amitabh Bachchan.

This is how Sooryavansham became a hit

When Amitabh Bachchan was working on this film, his age had advanced considerably. The plot of the film was also quite powerful, but the movie proved to be a flop at the time of release. At that time, Amitabh Bachchan was 57 years old, he had played the role of a father brilliantly, but he could not show his talent in the role of a 20-year-old son.

People did not like his chemistry with the very beautiful Soundarya and he also did not have any chemistry with his childhood love Rachna. Perhaps this was the reason why the film proved to be a flop. But the film was liked a lot as soon as it came on TV.

Let us tell you that people still like to watch Sooryavansham on TV, which was released in the 90s. This film has been shown a lot on TV for 23 years and people still enjoy watching it. Memes of this film can still be seen on social media.

