This actress never went to school, started modeling at 14, debut film with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, her net worth is...

One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses who never went to school, started modeling at age 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

While there are some Bollywood actors who left their high-paying jobs to pursue acting, there are also some actors who didn't complete their schooling or didn't attend school. One such actress who didn't attend school is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood

She started modeling at a very young age and is now among one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She is none other than Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif was born in British Hong Kong with her mother's surname Turquotte on 16 July 1983. Her father Mohammad Kaif is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent and her mother is an English lawyer and social activist. 

Kaif’s parents divorced when she was quite young and she was raised by her mother. As her mother was a social activist, the family relocated to a number of countries for varying lengths of time. Therefore, Kaif and her siblings were home-schooled by a series of tutors. 

Katrina Kaif lived in London for three years before moving to India.  At age 14, she won a beauty contest in Hawaii and then received her first modeling assignment in a jewelry campaign. She appeared at London Fashion Week quite often as a model. Her fashion show grabbed the attention of London-based filmmaker Kaizad Gustad who then cast her in the Hindi-English heist film Boom starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Madhu Sapre, and Padma Lakshmi. All though the film failed at the box office, while she was filming for the film in India, she got many other offers and then she decided to stay in India. 

After the failure of her first Bollywood project, appeared in the Telugu film Malliswari in 2004. For this movie, Kat received a whopping salary of Ra 7.5 million, which was the highest female lead at the time in South cinema. She then appeared in Sarkaar, but her first real step into Bollywood was with the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Sohail Khan.

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has given a number of hits like Namastey London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Ek Tha Tiger, Singh Is King, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and more. 

Now, Katrina Kaif has become one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. The actress reportedly charges Rs 15 to Rs 21 crore per film. The actress also owns her own beauty Brand named Kay Beauty and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 263 crore. 

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Tiger 3. Produced by Yash Raj Films and helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali (November 12).

