Before Tiger 3's release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi make special request to audience: 'We trust you...'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi make a special request to the audience before the release of Tiger 3.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi are all set to enthrall the audience with their upcoming spy thriller, Tiger 3, this Diwali. However, before the release of the film, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi had a special request for the audience.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi took to their Twitter and made a special request to the audience before Tiger 3’s release. The actors urged the audience to protect the countless secrets in the plot of YRF’s Tiger 3 by not disclosing any spoilers.

We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 11, 2023

Katrina also wrote on her Instagram, “The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 add to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!”

Emraan penned down a message for fans on Twitter which read, “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Sunday, Nov 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. This is the fifth film from YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. All the films from YRF’s spy-verse have been blockbusters.