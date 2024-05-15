Mumbai North West Constituency Lok Sabha Elections: Know polling date, candidates and more

On June 4th, the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency results for the 2024 election will be made public.

Elections for the Lok Sabha are scheduled for later this year. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the final voting schedule and results for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha election. May of this year will see elections in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. Phase 5 voting will take place on May 20.

On June 4th, the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency results for the 2024 election will be made public. Amol Kirtikar is standing from Shiv Sena (UBT)

One of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies is Mumbai North West. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai North West was won by Gajanan Kirtikar of the SHS with 570063 votes, while Sanjay Nirupam of the INC received 309735 votes. Gajanan Kirtikar triumphed by a commanding 260328 margin.