Katrina Kaif reveals how she 'pushed body to breaking point for Tiger 3', calls film most challenging yet

Katrina Kaif talks about playing Zoya in Tiger 3 and pushing herself for the film's stunt sequences.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Katrina Kaif is returning as Zoya in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise – Tiger 3. The film, scheduled to be released on Diwali, stars Salman Khan and is part of the larger YRF Spy Universe which also includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War. On Tuesday, Katrina shared her look in a new action-packed poster from the film and spoke about doing action.

The YRF Spy Universe has had several badass male actors doing action, including Salman, Shah Rukh, Hrithik, and even the antagonists John Abraham and Tiger Shroff. However, Katrina was the universe’s first female spy, starting with Ek Tha Tiger, retroactively the franchise’s first film. “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time,” says the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Tiger 3 ups the ante in terms of actions and stunts in Hindi cinema with director Maneesh Sharma trying to give never-seen-before action sequences. Talking about her experience filming the movie’s gruelling stunts, Katrina says, “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”

Katrina is returning as Zoya for the third time and she says she is excited to see how the audience react to her now. “I’m looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger,” she says.

Tiger 3 has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, releases during the big Diwali Holiday period this year.

