Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

The official website of the Central Board of Film Certification has also revealed the runtime and censor rating of Tiger 3's trailer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Salman Khan is geared up to bring the much-awaited Tiger 3, and ahead of the trailer release, the makers, Yash Raj Films, have dropped a new photo, featuring R.A.W agent Tiger aka Salman Khan from the upcoming movie. On Friday, YRF shared a poster of Salman Khan from Tiger 3 and also initiated a countdown to the trailer. 

In the new still, an intense-looking Salman is holding a gun and sneaking into the enemy's territory. Sharing the still on Instagram, the makers wrote, "The countdown begins! 10 days to go for #Tiger3Trailer - Out on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #10DaysToTiger3Trailer." 

As soon as the still was shared several netizens and his fans praised the new look of the actor. An internet user wrote, "The real king of Bollywood is back." A fan wrote, "Super excited for Tiger 3." A fan of Katrina wrote, "Tiger is here to roar. Please show us a glimpse of the tigress too!" An internet user wrote, "Pathaan Kabir Khalid -students, aur teacher kon-Tiger." 

Tiger 3 trailer runtime, CBFC ratings revealed

On the official website of the Central Board of Film Certification, information about the Tiger 3 trailer has been shared. As per the details shared on the website, the official trailer of Tiger 3 is certified U/A (Universal Adults), and the runtime of the trailer is 2.51 minutes. 

Here's the screenshot of Tiger 3 details from the CBFC website

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 will be the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie will follow the events from previous Spy Thrillers, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 will star Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2023.

