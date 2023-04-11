Sushmita Sen's co-star Vikas Kumar reveals actress suffered heart attack during Aarya 3 shoot in Jaipur

Sushmita Sen-Vikas Kumar in Aarya/Twitter

In early March, Sushmita Sen shared shocking news that she had suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart", the actress said in an Instagram Live session she did a couple of days later.

Sen's Aarya 3 co-star Vikas Kumar, who plays ACP Khan in the Ram Madhvani-directed crime drama series, has shared in his recent interview that the Miss Universe-turned-actress suffered that attack while they were shooting the third season of the show in Jaipur. He added that even the actors got to know about the same when she shared it on her social media.

Talking to News18, Vikas said, "A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world."

"In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That’s how we got to know. We just did one day of shoot and then we realised that we can’t proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affair, but we need to stop. So we stopped for a bit", the actor added.

Vikas even concluded that the entire team is looking forward to resuming the third season's shooting 'very soon' in Jaipur. Starring Sushmita Sen in the titular role, the Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya is the official remake of the Dutch drama series Penoza.



