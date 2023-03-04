Search icon
Sushmita Sen shares details about her 'very big' heart attack, reveals the 'only request' she made to hospital

Sushmita Sen went on Instagram Live on Saturday to share her health update and thank her doctors and family members.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Sushmita Sen/Instagram

A couple of days after Sushmita Sen revealed the shocking news that she had suffered a heart attack, the actress went live on Instagram on Saturday, March 4, in which she thanked her doctors, family members, and fans for her timely treatment and sending her tonnes of wishes for her speedy recovery.

Sharing details about her heart attack, the former Miss Universe-turned-actress said, "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead, I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something."

Sushmita also revealed the only request to the Nanavati Hospital where she was admitted as she continued, "A few very important people, who made a huge difference in getting me here in one piece, it took an army of people, let me tell you. This is my thank you post, which is my Instagram Live because these people went out of their way to do things for me. They also respected the fact that I like my privacy. So, this whole thing was kept very hushed and private. My hats off to you, my only request was that nobody should know that I was admitted and that there was a procedure going on, and they honoured that and kept the privacy all the way until I was discharged."

Concluding her live session, the actress shared that once she gets the clearance from doctors, she would jet off to Jaipur to finish shooting for Aarya Season 3 and will also complete her dubbing for her debut OTT web series Taali, in which she portrays the transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

