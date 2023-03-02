Search icon
Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Remo D'Souza, Sunil Grover, celebrities who survived a heart attack

From Sushmita Sen to Saif Ali Khan, these famous celebrities are heart attack survivors.

As Sushmita Sen revealed on Thursday that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago, we take a look at five famous celebrities who are heart attack survivors. (All images: File photos)

1. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen revealed on Thursday that she had suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty. Sen, 47, shared that 'all is well' now and she is 'ready for some life again'.

2. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan suffered a mild heart attack in 2007 when he was just 36 years old. The actor was diagnosed with myocardial infarction, a condition caused by a lack of blood supply to the heart.

3. Remo D'Souza

Popular choreographer, and director Remo D'Souza, who has also judged various dance reality shows, suffered a heart attack in December 2020 and underwent angioplasty surgery at the age of 46.

4. Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover, who has made the audiences laugh with his hysterical characters on Kapil Sharma's show, underwent four bypass surgeries after suffering a heart attack in early 2022 when he was 44.

5. Saira Banu

The veteran actress Saira Banu suffered a minor heart attack in August 2021 at 77. His husband and actor Dilip Kumar had passed away a month back in July 2021 at 98.

