Saba Azad calls Hrithik Roshan 'my love' in latest post, have they made it Instagram official?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who had been rumoured to be dating, apparently confirmed their relationship on social media. Saba announced her forthcoming project Minimum, an immigrant Indian drama, on her Instagram account on Thursday, and Hrithik was one of the first to respond.

Saba wrote in her post, “My next with these gems - in @variety today!! ‘Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut.’”

Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!" Replying to the actor, Saba wrote back, "hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love)."



Hrithik and Saba have been linked since they were photographed on a dinner date in Mumbai. Hrithik previously married interior designer Sussanne Khan. Sussanne and Hrithik are currently co-parenting their two kids, Hrehaan and Hridaan, after their split in 2014.

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have made their romances public with Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, respectively, following months of speculation. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, as well as Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, recently partied together in Goa. Several photos had been circulating on social media, showing Hrithik and Sussanne having a great time with their new partners Saba and Arslan, respectively. A selfie too taken by Hrithik had taken the internet by storm. In it, Hrithik is all smiles as he takes a photo with Saba, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and her beau Arslan Goni.