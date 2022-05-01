Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrate son Hridaan's 14th birthday with special lunch

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and kids

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrated their son Hridaan's 14th birthday with special lunch. The Krrish star enjoyed a special Sunday brunch with Sussanne and kids, Hrehaan and birthday boy Hridaan at a famous restaurant in Mumbai.

Hrithik, Sussanne, and the kids were captured by the paparazzi and their video went viral instantly. Hrithik was spotted wearing jeans, a denim shirt, a white tee and a cap. Whereas Sussanne Khan also wore denim with a white sleeveless top. Although the duo got separated, they are responsible parents, and when it comes to kids, they stay together.

Check out the video

Sussanne even shared their special moment on her Instagram where she's posing with kids and Hrithik. Sussanne posted the picture with a heartfelt message that says, "To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14 th birthday beautiful boy..We love you the mostttt."

Check out Sussanne's post

Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni commented on the photo and wished her kid saying, "Happy happy ridz." Roshan's co-star Preity Zinta also commented on the post saying, "Happy Birthday Hridaan." Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali also wished her nephew saying, "Happy birthday Hridu. Happiness health wealth prosperity success love laughter luck light and more my Jaan."

