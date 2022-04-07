Hrithik Roshan's selfie with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni breaks the internet

Months after speculations, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have finally made their relationships official with Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, respectively. The couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni partied together in Goa a few days ago.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen having a gala time with their new partners Saba and Arslan respectively.

And now a selfie, clicked by Hrithik himself has been breaking the internet. In it, Hrithik is seen all smiles as he clicks a selfie featuring girlfriend Saba, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni. Saba is seen standing between Hrithik and Sussanne, casually keeping her hands on the two. Everyone seems to be cherishing the moment are seen smiling for the click.

Hrithik is seen dressed in a black T-shirt while Saba looks radiant in a beautiful pink outfit. Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a beachy shirt.

Check out the photo below:



Earlier, actor Pooja Bedi had shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor.

After partying in Goa, the couples returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were spotted hand-in-hand, respectively, at the Mumbai airport. Saba, 31, gave major summer vibes in a pastel green bralette top paired with grey joggers and white canvas shoes. Hrithik, 48, looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and blue denim paired with white shoes and black goggles.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown.Rumours of Hrithik dating actor and singer Saba sparked a few months ago when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand.

On the other hand, Sussanne's rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. Arslan, also an actor, is Aly Goni's cousin.