Meet actor who became famous for playing young Amitabh Bachchan, was a superstar, then quit acting to..

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar who makes a place for himself in people's hearts with each role he plays. You must remember some of his films like 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and 'Laawaris' where a little boy played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles. This child actor was the highest-paid in the industry in the 70s-80s. He was most popular for playing the role of Abhimanyu in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata'. This child actor who gained immense fame at such a young age quit acting at the peak of his career but still earns crores of rupees through his business.

The actor we are talking about is Mayur Raj Verma who was famous in the film industry as Master Mayur. He made his debut in the film industry with the 1978 film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. Mayur Raj Verma, who hails from Delhi, entered the film world purely through luck. Master Mayur's mother was a famous writer and journalist, who used to take interviews of film stars.

His mother was the one who wanted Mayur Raj Verma to enter the world of acting. Media reports state that once when she was interviewing Prakash Mehra, the director told her that he was looking for a child actor for the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan. It was at this time that Master Mayur's mother started mentioning her son and he was cast in the film.

Master Mayur's first film was a super hit and he became popular among the audiences as 'Young Amitabh'. Mayur Raj Verma then appeared in 'Laawaris' which made him more famous. He then appeared in several films including 'Love in Goa', 'Sharabi', and 'Kanoon Apna Apna'.

Mayur Raj Verma's acting impressed BR Chopra so much that he cast him for the role of Abhimanyu in his TV show 'Mahabharata'. He was touted to be the next superstar but Mayur Raj Verma disappeared from the silver screen suddenly.

Mayur Raj Verma was at the peak of his career when he decided to get into business. He married famous chef Noori, with whom he has two children. He left India and settled in Wales, where he expanded his business. Mayur Raj Verma now runs a restaurant named 'Indiana' which is worth billions. Apart from this, he also has some other businesses.

