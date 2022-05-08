Hrithik Roshan takes mother on movie date, Pinkie Roshan teaches him Yoga in return

Hrithik with Pinkie Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is a devoted family man, and he always keeps them happy. On Sunday afternoon, Hrithik celebrated Mother's Day by taking his mother Pinkie Roshan and his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan to a movie. However, Sr Roshan didn't enjoy the film, and in return, aunty conducted a yoga session, and it was quite helpful for the Bang Bang actor.

Hrithik shared his day in a carousel post, where he is smiling with his mother, and he is stunned at his mommy's flexibility and inner strength. The Agneepath actor took this proud moment on his Instagram with the caption, "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day. I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone! Love you mama"

Here's Hrithik's post

Soon his loveable moments got viral on the internet, and several artists like Darshan Kumar, Priety Zinta, Kunal Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar commented on the post with hearts. Other netizens also were amazed at Sr Roshan and they shared fire and heart emojis.

Earlier in January, Hrithik shared a carousel post where we see Hrithik's mother, Pinkie Roshan working out with dedication. From rope-pulling to slider hip flexion, Mrs Roshan aced it like a pro, and it's hard to believe that she's 68-year-old.

The 'Krrish' shared the post with a prolonged heartful message that says, "To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day."