Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?

PM Modi attacked Congress on Sam Pitroda's remarks, saying the party's dangerous intentions are coming out in the open.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 03:38 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

A controversy has erupted over Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on 'inheritance tax'. Pitroda had talked about the inheritance tax law in the US and referred to the 'redistribution of wealth' issue. However, Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks, saying sensationalising them are attempt at diverting attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'malicious' poll campaign.

Attacking Congress over Pitroda's remarks, PM Modi said at a rally in Chhattisgarh said, "The Congress party's dangerous intentions have come to fore yet again. Now these people are saying they will impose inheritance tax on properties bequeathed to children by their parents".

Who is Sam Pitroda?

Pitroda is the president of the Indian Overseas Congress. The 81-year-old has worked with three Indian Prime Ministers -- Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh. He headed the National Knowledge Commission, a government think-tank from 2005-2009. He lives in Chicago with his wife. 

According to his website, Pitroda is an inventor, entrepreneur, development thinker, and policy maker who has spent 50 years in information and communications technology (ICT) and related global and national developments. He is also an entrepreneur having started several companies in the US. Pitroda has also the founding chairman of five NGOs, including India Food Bank, and the Global Knowledge Initiative.

Sam Pitroda on inheritance tax remarks controversy

Pitroda wrote on X, "It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies the PM is spreading about the Congress manifesto. PM's comments on Mangal Sutra and gold snatching is simply unreal." "I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts ? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress," he said.

"Who said 55 percent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India ? Why is BJP and media in panic," Pitroda asked.

READ | 'PM Modi scared of...': Rahul Gandhi calls party manifesto 'revolutionary', backs redistribution of wealth

