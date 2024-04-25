Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

Delhi Excise Policy case: ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest; says evidence reveals CM's role in crime

Meet Gautam R Morarka who bought number plate for this price, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

This Ranbir Kapoor flop broke his heart, filmmaker quit directing films after failure, later became cult classic on TV

Tips to control sweat in summer 

10 foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acid

Tips to develop a powerful personality 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

Vidya Balan recalls being bullied, made fun of her Heyy Babyy costumes during award show: 'I was forbidden from...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats

Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has again been fielded by the BJP from the seat.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi may contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, respectively, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the final decision will be taken after April 26 and nominations can be filed next week. Phase 2 of the elections is scheduled for Phase 2. In this phase, Wayanad from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting will go to the polls.

Smriti Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has again been fielded by the BJP from the seat.

As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress will contest 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.
Apart from its traditional strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress is also contesting on Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

Earlier, posters featuring Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared outside the party's office on Wednesday in the Gauriganj area of Amethi. This raised speculations of a possible ticket for Vadra.

However, the Congress appears to be wanting to put up a fight for every seat that it is contesting and has thus decided on fielding the Gandhi sibling. Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

However, Rahul Gandhi will not find the going easy in his erstwhile bastion as Union Minister Smriti Irani has been campaigning extensively in the constituency. On April 8, the Union Minister questioned Rahul Gandhi's loyalty to Amethi.

"BJP workers know that the Gandhi family will come to contest elections from Amethi. PM Narendra Modi sends ration to 19 lakh citizens in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, if the Gandhi family is against Narendra Modi, so these 19 lakh citizens who are getting free ration, what will the Gandhi family say to these families?... I went to Wayanad a few days ago and got the information that Rahul Gandhi has declared Wayanad as his family...Yesterday a Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad because Rahul Gandhi says that the people of Wayanad are more loyal. So what about the loyalty of Amethi," she said in a news conference.

Rae Bareli is a Congress bastion since 1960 with both Feroze Gandhi and Indira Gandhi having represented it. Sonia Gandhi has been the MP from the constituency since she won the 2006 by poll. With Sonia moving to the upper house, the Congress is likely to field Priyanka Gandhi who is a general secretary in the party. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

Imtiaz Ali says he didn't want to glorify Amar Singh Chamkila: 'He was not a neat and clean person'

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, Mukesh Ambani is his...

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

Meet actor who became superstar at 15, worked with Karisma, Govinda, Kamal Haasan, one accident ruined his career, now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement