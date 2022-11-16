Ranveer Singh makes SHOCKING revelation about his casting couch experience in industry

File Photo

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who never fails to make headlines with his energetic performances, made his debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat which also featured Anushka Sharma in the lead.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about his struggling days and made some shocking casting couch experiences. Recently, the actor appeared at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival and received Etoile d'Or award. As per Deadline, while talking to the media, he stated, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, 'Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?'. I didn't consider myself to be smart, so I said: 'I think I'm a hard worker.' He was like, 'Darling, be smart, be sexy'. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”

As per the report of ANI, Singh was presented with Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy, he said, "This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people’s burden," reported Variety. Following the opening ceremony performance, he moved to Marrakech’ famous Jemaa El Fna Square where Ranveer’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film Bajirao Mastani was screened.

Read|Ranveer Singh gets brutally trolled as Deepika looks 'fed up of him', netizens say 'biwi badi mushkil se...'

There he treated the crowd to a rendition of a rap number from Gully Boy and once again danced. "You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story," he said, as per Variety. The Marrakech International Film Festival has previously honored Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.