Ranveer Singh gets brutally trolled as Deepika looks 'fed up of him', netizens say 'biwi badi mushkil se...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most celebrated B-town couples. The actors often give us goals on social media, they never fail to impress us with their public appearance.

On Tuesday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video in which Ranveer can be seen posing for the cameras while Deepika can be seen looking at him. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika’s expressions. Netizens trolled Ranveer in the comment box, one of them wrote, “She looks FED up of him.”

The second one said, “Actually his wife thinking who is this joker.” The third person commented, “Biwi bdi mushkil se hasi control kr pa rhi h.” Meanwhile, people praised him for being humble, and one of them wrote, “He is a humble guy and he love himself so mich which is great.” Another said, “Hottest couple in town.”

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer clocked four years of togetherness. But, owing to prior commitments, it was a working wedding anniversary for the Pathaan star. The Simmba star knows how to turn a normal moment into a memory of a lifetime. So he crash-landed in Padukone's office and gave her a surprise visit. Singh captured a moment of Deepika at her office, and wrote, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office." Later he further shared the life-saving hacks by adding, "PS: Never underestimate the power of flowers and chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen..."

For the unversed, After dating for years, Ranveer and Deepika got married on 14 November 2018. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

