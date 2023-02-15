Ram Charan grooves to Selfiee song Main Khiladi with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Akshay Kumar reacts

Ram Charan-Ganesh Acharya dancing to Main Khiladi/Instagram

Ram Charan, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, has become the latest celebrity to join the viral Main Khiladi trend on Instagram after Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, and other popular names. Since the track, featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, was released earlier this month, it has become a rage on the internet.

On Tuesday, February 14, the South Indian superstar was seen grooving to the Selfiee song with the choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who shared the clip on his Instagram with the caption, "I am Glad that you enjoyed!!! @alwaysramcharan #mainkhiladituanari". Akshay Kumar took to his Stories, shared the video, and wrote, "Thank you Ram Charan @alwaysramcharan, nailed it as always, and Master Ji (the perfect 100 emoji) #MainKhiladi".

Ram and Ganesh are currently in Visakhapatnam shooting a song from the actor's next film, which is tentatively titled RC15. The Shankar Shanmugham directorial features Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The actor's wife Upasana Kamineni even apologised on her and Ram's behalf to the newly wedded bride for not being able to attend her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.



Coming back to Main Khiladi, the latest chartbuster is Tanishk Bagchi's recreation of the hugely popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action-comedy film of the same name. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan grooved to the original peppy song composed by Anu Malik, written by Maya Govind, and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan.

Talking about Selfiee, which releases in cinemas on February 24, the Raj Mehta film is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.



