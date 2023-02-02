Search icon
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance to Selfiee song Main Khiladi, fans say 'can't wait for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The first song from Selfiee Main Khiladi is the recreation of the popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 film of the same name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

On Wednesday, February 1, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi launched the first song titled Main Khiladi from their upcoming comedy-drama Selfiee. Apart from the two male leads, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also seen in the song's video which went viral as soon as it was released. 

Akshay shared a reel with Tiger Shroff on Thursday, February 2, in which they grooved to the Main Khiladi track. Fans took to the comments section and wrote that they can't wait to see the two actors share the screen together in their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The latest chartbuster is Tanishk Bagchi's recreation of the hugely popular track Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action-comedy film of the same name. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan grooved to the original peppy song composed by Anu Malik, written by Maya Govind, and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan.

Talking about Selfiee, which releases in cinemas on February 24, the Raj Mehta film is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

Well, Prithviraj has a Bade Miyan Chote Miyan connect too as he will be seen playing the main antagonist in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2023 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy film Dunki at the box office.

