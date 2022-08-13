Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer witness drop, collects Rs 6.75 crore on Friday

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar starrer family drama Raksha Bandhan witnessed further drop from opening day collection. As per the report of Box Office Worldwide, the early estimate for Friday collection stands at Rs 6.75 crores. This means Aanand L Rai's latest directorial has earned Rs 14.95 crores in 2 days.

It's been a disastrous year for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. After two major flops namely Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, all hopes were pinned on his family entertainer Raksha Bandhan to draw the audience to cinema halls. But, much to the disappointment of everyone, the entire team of the Anand L Rai directorial film and the Hindi film industry as a whole, Rakhsha Bandhan failed to cast its magic on the audience.

As per the film's team, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan minted Rs 8.20 crore at the box office on its opening day. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Raksha Bandha is Akshay's lowest opening day collection when compared to his two other releases this year. Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 13.25 crore at the box office on its opening day whereas Samrat Prithviraj minted Rs 10.70 crore on day 1.

The other release, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has also disappointed the trade with its low collection, but the film is racing ahead of Kumar's family drama. It must be noted that it was Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi that was the first film released in theatres post the lockdown was lifted in November 2021 and the Rohit Shetty-directed movie did phenomenally well with an opening day collection of Rs 26.29 crore at the box office. However, this year hasn't proved to be lucky for Khiladi Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, a film about sibling bond, that stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna as Akshay's onscreen sisters and Bhumi Pednekar as the superstar's childhood love in the film, highlights the issue of dowry.