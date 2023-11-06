Rajeev Mehta aka Praful Parekh promises double treat for fans in Khichdi 2, here’s how

Rajeev Mehta who plays Praful Parekh in Khichdi 2 promises a double treat for fans in the comedy-drama.

The hilarious trailer of Khichdi 2 has left fans excited for the comedy-drama. The Parekh family, known for spreading laughter for years, is making a comeback after 13 years with a bang in their latest adventure, Mission Paanthukistan. Now Rajeev Mehta who plays Praful in the comedy-drama has promised a double treat for the fans.

Talking about his role, Rajeev Mehta shared, “Audiences have always shown immense love for my character, Praful. In fact, whenever I attend events or functions, people come to me as Praful, and it warms my heart. That's why this time, we decided to give my fans a double treat. I'll be playing both Praful and Shahenshah Kimam Khaketukh. Switching between these two characters wasn't easy; many times, I found myself speaking like Praful while dressed as the Shahenshah but it was a blast playing both roles. I'm confident that the audience will burst into laughter watching Khichdi 2”

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds. From a stag play to a cinematic saga, the sitcom Khichdi 2 is all set to get to the theatres this Diwali. Khichdi is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved into a movie. It was a popular television show that aired on StarPlus in the 2000s and followed the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, and produced by Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Hats Off Productions, this film takes you on a wild ride exploring the quirky dynamics of the Parekh family. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Kirti Kulhari and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 17.

Not only this. Other than the Parekh Family, the film also stars Farah Khan and Pratik Gandhi, who is popularly known for playing the role of Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, which will also be seen in a special appearance.

Read Khichdi 2 teaser: Farah Khan joins Parekh family on ‘khatarnak mission’, film to release on this date