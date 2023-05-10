Priyanka Chopra reveals paparazzi's reaction to her falling down at Love Again premiere: ‘Everyone put their camera...'

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming American film Love Again, recently revealed that she fell on her butt at the movie’s premiere, however, the photographers refused to click her pictures and she was surprised to see their reaction.

In an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka Chopra said, “I haven't talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media but I was wearing really high heels that day in this dress for it to look as tall as it did. And you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is taking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt.”

The actress revealed the reaction of the photographers present at the event and said, “I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in.”

Helmed by James C. Strouse, Love Again is an American romantic-comedy-drama film that stars Priyanka Chopra as Mira Ray who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. The actress will be seen romancing Sam Heughan in the movie and Nick Jonas to have a special role in the movie. Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 12.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the American web series Citadel wherein she can be seen playing the role of an Elite spy, Nadia. The action-packed show also stars Richard Madden and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The actress also has another action film titled Heads of State in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena in the movie.

