Nora Fatehi expresses her desire to marry Taimur Ali Khan; here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted

Nora Fatehi made a revelation recently as she appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want. Nora expressed her desire to marry Kareena's 4-year-old tiny tot Taimu Ali Khan saying that she would like to marry him when he is older.

Kareena told Nora that Saif Ali Khan and her are a fan of her alluring dance moves. To this, Nora thanked her and said, "I am hoping that soon, when Taimur gets older, we can think about an engagement or marriage between me and him."

The statement stumped Kareena for a few seconds but then she laughed and told Nora, "Well, he is four. I think there is a long way to go.” Nora laughed and replied, "It’s okay, I will wait."

Taimur has been a favourite of the paparazzi ever since he was born in December 2016. He always has photographers and fans lying in wait to click his photos.

Currently, Kareena is expecting her second child with her husband Saif and is due in early 2021. During her second pregnancy too, Kareena has been working tirelessly for advertisements or her talk show.

On the other hand, on the work front, Nora was last seen in Remo D'Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which was released last January co-starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

She recently featured in the music video of Guru Randhawa’s single, Naach Meri Rani, which is nearing the 300-million views mark on YouTube.

Currently, Nora is gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.