Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

The official page of Instagram account follows only 81 people and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is one of them.

Bollywood star Vicky Kushal has become the first Indian actor to be followed by Instagram’s official account. Yes! The Sam Bahadur star has created history and is now the only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram.

Instagram holds the title for the most-followed account on its platform, boasting a staggering 665 million followers. Following closely behind, Cristiano Ronaldo secures the second position with an impressive 615 million followers, while Lionel Messi holds a strong third with 495 million followers. But the official page of Instagram account follows only 81 people and Vicky Kaushal is one of them.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur has been grabbing everyone’s attention, the film is unstoppable at the box office and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within 17 days. The actor recently took to social media and penned a victory note for fans.

He thanked his fans and wrote, “Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful!” Fans reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “This film is 100 times better than Animal movie, An every people of the country should see how our country won through so many war attacks and defeated the enemies.”

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former India's PM India Gandhi. Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box-office disaster.

On the personal front, Vicky is married to Katrina Kaif who recently appeared in Tiger 3.