Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

After 2011's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 10 consecutive films by Sunny Deol failed at the box office. Sunny Deol's career was in no way reviving after that but the success of 'Gadar 2' brought him back to mainstream cinema.

Bollywood film industry is full of uncertainties. Here, no one knows who will turn from king to pauper and from pauper to king with just one film. After delivering flop films, many big superstars lived their last days in anonymity and no one paid any attention to them. On the other hand, many stars maintained their stardom till their death.

There are three Bollywood stars whose career was on the verge of ending. But one film not only gave support to their sinking career but also created a stir at the box office by making Rs 500 crore. The name of this film is 'Gadar 2'.

Anil Sharma released 'Gadar 2' on August 11 this year. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma were seen in lead roles in the film.

The film 'Gadar 2' was a super hit at the box office as soon as it was released. 'Gadar 2' has joined the list of top films with an earning of Rs 500 crore at the box office. Along with earning, this film has also supported the sinking careers of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Sunny Deol was yearning for a hit for the last many years. In the year 2011, Sunny Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' was his last hit film.

After 2011's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 10 consecutive films by Sunny Deol failed at the box office. Sunny Deol's career was in no way reviving after that but the success of 'Gadar 2' brought him back to mainstream cinema.

Along with this, Ameesha Patel had also not given any hit film for a long time. In the year 2013, Ameesha Patel was seen in 'Race 2'. This film was a hit. After this, Ameesha had no luck in 8 consecutive films as all of them were flops at the box office.

Along with Ameesha Patel, the career of director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma had also reached its last stage even before it started.

Anil Sharma himself launched his son Utkarsh Sharma through the film 'Genius'. However, this film flopped badly at the box office. After this, Utkarsh's career was also not able to take off. Now, with the success of 'Gadar 2', Utkarsh Sharma's career also seems like it has revived and is ready to take off.

READ | Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films