Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

Headlines

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

‘Shame on BJP’: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of vendetta politics for expelling TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha

Misson Start AB: New Shark Tank rival brings Snapdeal's Kunal, Mydala's Anisha, Wow's Manish for 'entrepreneur hunt'

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2023 to release soon; Know where, how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hamza Saleem Dar slams 22 sixes, registers highest individual score in T10 history

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

AI imagines Taylor Swift as Indian darzi (tailor)

6 foods to avoid eating with curd 

7 reasons social media makes us less social

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet actress who gave 1 superhit show, rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, got no work for years, is now...

Watch: Drunk, injured Ranbir Kapoor flies private jet in viral deleted scene from Animal, fans guess 'this is after...'

Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 3 actors who gave super flop films, career was on verge of ending, one Rs 500 crore film changed their fate, its...

After 2011's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 10 consecutive films by Sunny Deol failed at the box office. Sunny Deol's career was in no way reviving after that but the success of 'Gadar 2' brought him back to mainstream cinema.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood film industry is full of uncertainties. Here, no one knows who will turn from king to pauper and from pauper to king with just one film. After delivering flop films, many big superstars lived their last days in anonymity and no one paid any attention to them. On the other hand, many stars maintained their stardom till their death. 

There are three Bollywood stars whose career was on the verge of ending. But one film not only gave support to their sinking career but also created a stir at the box office by making Rs 500 crore. The name of this film is 'Gadar 2'. 

Anil Sharma released 'Gadar 2' on August 11 this year. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma were seen in lead roles in the film. 

The film 'Gadar 2' was a super hit at the box office as soon as it was released. 'Gadar 2' has joined the list of top films with an earning of Rs 500 crore at the box office. Along with earning, this film has also supported the sinking careers of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. Sunny Deol was yearning for a hit for the last many years. In the year 2011, Sunny Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' was his last hit film.

After 2011's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 10 consecutive films by Sunny Deol failed at the box office. Sunny Deol's career was in no way reviving after that but the success of 'Gadar 2' brought him back to mainstream cinema. 

Along with this, Ameesha Patel had also not given any hit film for a long time. In the year 2013, Ameesha Patel was seen in 'Race 2'. This film was a hit. After this, Ameesha had no luck in 8 consecutive films as all of them were flops at the box office.

Along with Ameesha Patel, the career of director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma had also reached its last stage even before it started.

Anil Sharma himself launched his son Utkarsh Sharma through the film 'Genius'. However, this film flopped badly at the box office. After this, Utkarsh's career was also not able to take off. Now, with the success of 'Gadar 2', Utkarsh Sharma's career also seems like it has revived and is ready to take off.

READ | Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Once valued over Rs 3200 crore, ZestMoney to shut down

AB de Villiers reveals shocking reason behind early international retirement

12 BJP leaders, including Union ministers, resign as MPs, likely to become MLAs; check full list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE