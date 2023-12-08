Headlines

Joram movie review: Manoj Bajpayee leads Devashish Makhija's socio-political survival drama with outstanding peformance

Allu Arjun calls Animal Indian classic, Ranbir Kapoor's performance inspiring: 'Blown away by the cinematic brilliance'

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films

WPL 2024 auction: Ex-India cricketer picks 2 'multi-dimensional players' who can spark bidding wars

'It will remind you...': Akasa Singh on Chamak being inspired by tragic fate of Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moose Wala

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Joram movie review: Manoj Bajpayee leads Devashish Makhija's socio-political survival drama with outstanding peformance

Allu Arjun calls Animal Indian classic, Ranbir Kapoor's performance inspiring: 'Blown away by the cinematic brilliance'

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

8 common foods that can cause allergies

8 health benefits of magnesium

Crime against women: 10 Indian states with worst record

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Modi Effect? Italy PM Giorgia Meloni shocks China, opts out of Xi Jinping's belt and road initiative

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films

Allu Arjun calls Animal Indian classic, Ranbir Kapoor's performance inspiring: 'Blown away by the cinematic brilliance'

'It will remind you...': Akasa Singh on Chamak being inspired by tragic fate of Amar Singh Chamkila, Sidhu Moose Wala

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who belongs to royal family, grandfather was PM of princely state of Hyderabad, given many superhit films

Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love with Satyadeep at just 17 years of age. Both of them got married at the age of 24. But after a few years, Aditi got divorced from her husband.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Mehrunissa in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' released in 2018. Aditi Rao Hydari, who breathed life into this royal character, was highly praised. In real life too, Aditi Rao Hydari is a princess of the Hydari royal family. Aditi Rao Hydari was born in the royal family of Hyderabad. In the year 2011, Aditi Rao Hydari gained recognition from Sudhir Mishra's film 'Yeh Saali Zindagi'. Aditi Rao Hydari's grandfather was the Prime Minister of Hyderabad from 1869 to 1941. Aditi Rao Hydari's uncle has also been the Governor of Assam. 

Aditi Rao Hydari's mother Vidya Rao has also been a classical singer. Aditi Rao Hydari's great-grandfather J Rameshwar Rao was a courtier of the Nizam of Hyderabad. Princess Aditi Rao Hydari of the royal family dreamed of making her mark in the colourful world of films. Aditi Rao Hydari, born in the year 1986, crossed the wall of religion and married her Hindu boyfriend Satyadeep Mishra at the age of 24. Although this marriage did not last long.

Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love with Satyadeep at just 17 years of age. Both of them got married at the age of 24. But after a few years, Aditi got divorced from her husband. Now at the age of 37, Aditi is living a single life. Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari's career, the actress started her career in the year 2006 with the film 'Prajapati'. After this, Aditi was seen in the film 'Sringaram' in 2007. Aditi Rao Hydari started her Bollywood journey in the year 2009 with the film 'Delhi-6'.

After this, she showed her acting skills in films like 'Mumbai Diaries'. Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in more than 34 films and series in her career. 

One of Aditi Rao Hydari's most memorable roles was when she played Mehrunissa in 'Padmaavat'. Aditi Rao Hydari received a lot of applause for this character. This film was also a super hit at the box office. The film had collected Rs 585 crore worldwide.

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently busy filing and preparing for her upcoming projects. According to IMDB, she is going to be seen in 'Lioness', 'Heeramandi', and 'Gandhi Talks'.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Stay stylish and organized with trendy tote bags on Amazon

Before Triptii Dimri this star kid was considered by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play Zoya in Animal, but failed the audition

Brush your hair with these Wooden Combs on Amazon

Get best eye cream deals on Amazon for beauty enthusiasts

Keep your kitchen neat and organised with premium cutlery trays on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE