Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 5: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer likely to collect Rs 10 crore on Tuesday

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office prediction day 5: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 has brought back hope at the box office, and the film managed to hold the weekdays exceptionally well.

As far as box office collections are concerned, Abhishek Pathak's directorial showed a marginal drop on Tuesday and went on to earn a double-digit on Tuesday as well. Trade expert Sumit Kadel posted about the early estimate of Drishyam 2 and stated that the film has a "MAGNIFICENT HOLD" at the box office. On his Twitter, Sumit tweeted, "#Drishyam2 is having a MAGNIFICENT HOLD on Tuesday.. Just 5-10 % drop over Monday.. Day-5 Early Estimates- ₹ 9.50- 10.50 cr nett." As per this tweet, Drishyam 2 total collection will be in the range of Rs 85-86 crores

Here's the tweet

#Drishyam2 is having a MAGNIFICENT HOLD on Tuesday.. Just 5-10 % drop over monday..



Day-5 Early Estimates- ₹ 9.50- 10.50 cr nett. November 22, 2022

Drishyam 2 opened up with rave reviews, and the positive word-of-mouth helped the film to grow stronger day by day. For the uninitiated, Drishyam is the follow-up to the popular 2015 film Drishyam. Both Hindi-language Drishyam films, which debuted in 2013 and 2021, star Mohanlal. In the first movie, Tabu plays a senior police officer whose son mysteriously vanishes after getting into a sketchy situation.

In Drishyam 2, Tabu's character is no longer a police officer and instead is working to defeat Ajay Devgn's character, the movie's protagonist. Given that the movie is a suspense thriller, it makes sense that Tabu is reluctant to give away any secrets. On November 22, Ajay Devgn completed 31 years in the film industry. His debut blockbuster Phool aur Kaante was released on November 22, 1991, and this is the best news for the actor and his fans. Drishyam 2 is Ajay Devgn's fourth release of 2022. Earlier, was seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Runway 34. After D2, Ajay will next be seen in Bholaa, Maidaan.