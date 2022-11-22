Bholaa teaser: Ajay Devgn unleashes his fury as ruthless killing machine in action-packed Kaithi Hindi remake

Bholaa

Bholaa teaser: As Ajay Devgn completed 31 years in the Indian film industry, and his Drishyam 2 is creating havoc at the box office, the actor is charged up for his forthcoming actioner Bholaa. On Tuesday, November 22, the makers of Bholaa released the official teaser of the film, and it is more than enough to wait for this film to create a major impact at the box office.

The one-minute thirty seconds teaser starts with a visual of Saraswati orphanage. There a little girl has been informed that a person is coming to meet her tomorrow. The little one wonders who is the mysterious man, and we are introduced to Bholaa. A prisoner who is a devotee of Lord Shiva starts walking towards his freedom, after completing his sentence. Bholaa is a dreaded, fearful man, and he is also known for creating mass destruction when someone causes him harm. After a few build-up shots, the title of the film is revealed, and it is followed by an action sequence, where Ajay heads on with a car, jumps on it from his bike, and hangs upon it by piercing his trident.

Earlier in the morning, Ajay dropped the poster of the film. In the poster, he is looking at the handcuffs from a dark background, and he is seen with a bhaboot on his forehead. The poster says, "Kaun Hai Woh Jald Pata Chal Jayega." Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil box office sensation Kaithi. Karthi played the protagonist in the movie, which was about a prisoner who aided the police after they were ambushed by a group of smugglers. Now, Tabu will play a significant part in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. The upcoming film is Ajay's fourth directorial, and it will release in cinemas on March 30, 2023.