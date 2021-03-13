Deepika Padukone's 'peek-a-boo' moment in Ranveer Singh's selfie is too cute to miss

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are redefining quirkiness now and then to their fans. The couple who has been married for nearly three years now often share their cute moments on social media pages. Now after nailing the 'Buss It Challenge', Ranveer took to his Instagram pages and shared a selfie posing with Deepika. The photo seems to be clicked during a winter holiday as they are donning layered outfit.

In the selfie, Deepika is seen wearing a grey jacket with a shawl tied around the waist and a black beanie. While Ranveer donned a green sweatshirt and a grey woollen fedora cap with shades.

Ranveer captioned the photo stating, "peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone."

Check it out below:

Back in 2020, when the first lockdown was announced, Deepika revealed about spending time with Ranveer. She stated, "I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to work together in their fourth film, 83 directed by Kabir Khan. In the film, the couple will be seen as the real-life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Dev. 83 is based on India's first win at Cricket World Cup and is slated to release on June 4, 2021.