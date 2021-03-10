Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's stylish 'Buss it challenge' will wipe away your midweek blues

Headlines

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's stylish 'Buss it challenge' will wipe away your midweek blues

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh join the 'Buss it challenge' bandwagon and nail it perfectly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2021, 07:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several Bollywood celebs have been taking up Internet challenges and nailing them perfectly. Be it 'Pawri Ho Rahi', 'Buss It Challenge' or anything, Instagram is filled with reel videos of celebs doing the challenges. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Deepika Padukone and well, she is joined by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in it. The couple took up 'Buss It Challenge' and it will make you fall in love with DeepVeer all over again.

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer are seen twerking while performing the hook step. The Chhapaak actor is looking stylish in a peach floral printed co-ord set with a matching cap. While Ranveer looked his fashionable best in a white T-Shirt and red printed jacket and pants with a matching cap rounding it. 

While sharing the video, Deepika captioned it stating, "Werk it, baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge."

Check it out below:

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018, and have been setting marital goals since then. Earlier during an interaction with Filmfare, Ranveer spoke at length about Deepika being 'the one'.

He told Filmfare, "Six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I nurtured the relationship accordingly. It’s been six years now. She’s too good, too lovely. She’s a force of nature. I understood that almost immediately. I’m lucky to have her. I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children. I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan's 83 which is releasing in June this year. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

5 foods that may cause allergies and rashes on your skin

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

First Rs 100 crore mega deal of cricket was signed by neither MS Dhoni nor Virat Kohli

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE