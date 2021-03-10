Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's stylish 'Buss it challenge' will wipe away your midweek blues

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh join the 'Buss it challenge' bandwagon and nail it perfectly.

Several Bollywood celebs have been taking up Internet challenges and nailing them perfectly. Be it 'Pawri Ho Rahi', 'Buss It Challenge' or anything, Instagram is filled with reel videos of celebs doing the challenges. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is Deepika Padukone and well, she is joined by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in it. The couple took up 'Buss It Challenge' and it will make you fall in love with DeepVeer all over again.

In the video, Deepika and Ranveer are seen twerking while performing the hook step. The Chhapaak actor is looking stylish in a peach floral printed co-ord set with a matching cap. While Ranveer looked his fashionable best in a white T-Shirt and red printed jacket and pants with a matching cap rounding it.

While sharing the video, Deepika captioned it stating, "Werk it, baby! @ranveersingh #bussitchallenge."

Check it out below:

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018, and have been setting marital goals since then. Earlier during an interaction with Filmfare, Ranveer spoke at length about Deepika being 'the one'.

He told Filmfare, "Six months into the relationship, I knew she was the one. I nurtured the relationship accordingly. It’s been six years now. She’s too good, too lovely. She’s a force of nature. I understood that almost immediately. I’m lucky to have her. I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children. I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan's 83 which is releasing in June this year.