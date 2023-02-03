Search icon
Boney Kapoor breaks silence on reports of daughter Janhvi Kapoor signing Tamil film Paiyaa 2 opposite Arya

Read on to know Boney Kapoor's reaction to reports of his daughter Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in Kollywood with Paiyaa 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Boney Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor/File photo

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival drama Mili, which was the official remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Released in November last year, the  Mathukutty Xavier directorial was produced by the actress's father Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Recently, there were reports that Janhvi is set to make her Tamil debut in Paiyaa 2 opposite Arya. Directed by N. Linguswamy, the 2010 action adventure film Paiyaa starred Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles. Boney Kapoor has now dismissed these reports calling them 'false rumours'.

On Friday, February 3, the producer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors."

For the unversed, Boney has two children from his first marriage with late television producer Mona Shouri Kapoor - Arjun and Anshula, and Janhvi and Khushi are his two daughters from his second marriage with late film actress Sridevi. Arjun has been working in films since his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012.

On the other hand, Khushi is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, Zoya Akhtar's period teenage romantic drama based on the American comics of the same name. The film also marks the acting debut of two other star kids - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. 

Meanwhile, Boney himself will be seen on the big screen for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. The Luv Ranjan-directed film is slated to release on the occasion of Holi on March 8.

