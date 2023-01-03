Boney Kapoor dismisses rumours of acquiring Hindi remake rights for Tamil romantic comedy Love Today

Boney Kapoor-Love Today/Twitter

Made on a limited budget of Rs 5 crore, the Tamil romantic comedy Love Today turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, who also makes his acting debut as the protagonist Uthaman Pradeep.

Recently, there were rumours that Boney Kapoor, the late Sridevi's husband, had acquired the rights to remake Love Today in Hindi with Varun Dhawan as the leading hero and his father David Dhawan as its director. Varun has even mentioned at a couple of 2022 year-end roundtables that the Tamil film is one of his favourite movies of last year.

On Monday, January 2, Boney, who owns the production house Bayview Projects LLP, himself shut down all these speculations as he tweeted, "Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake."

Co-incidentally, Kapoor's last film as a producer Mili clashed at the box office with Love Today as both the films hit the theatres on November 4. Mili was the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen starring Anna Ben. Mili starred Boney's own daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role and was directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who helmed the original 2019 film as well.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is now awaiting the release of Ajith Kumar-starrer action thriller Thunivu, which is slated to release this month on the occasion of Pongal 2023. It is the third straight collaboration between the director H Vinoth, the superstar Ajith Kumar, and the producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The former is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.



