Varun Dhawan takes selfie with tiger at jungle safari on New Year vacation, quips 'when Bhediya met tiger'

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan has had a successful 2022 with two critically and commercially acclaimed films, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. The actor is now celebrating his New Year vacation on a jungle safari at an undisclosed location as he shared a video with a tiger on his Instagram on Saturday, December 31.

Apart from the video, it was Varun's quirky caption that attracted the attention of the netizens as along with the video, the Badlapur actor wrote, "When Bhediya met Tiger". His buddy Arjun Kapoor also took notice of the same and wrote, "Nice caption ya" in the comments section.

Another Instagram user wrote a hilarious comment, "Is that Rahul Roy btw? Jungle me kaand ho gaya!", referencing Rahul's film Junoon in which he is cursed to become a tiger on every full moon night and the Bhediya song Jungle Mein Kaand, alluding to the fact that Varun becomes a shape-shifting werewolf every night in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy.

In a recent interview, Varun said that he expected the film to do better numbers than it actually did. ""It has been such a strange year (with films), trying to get people back to theatres. I expected Bhediya to do (better box-office) numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its (collection) is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better", the actor told Mid-Day.



READ | Bhediya: Varun Dhawan says he expected his horror-comedy to perform better at the box office

Talking about Varun's next film Bawaal, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will release on April 7 next year. The film will pair him with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has been shot across Europe and India.