Thunivu trailer: Ajith Kumar is a suave, dancing bank robber in this action-packed heist film. Watch

The trailer for Ajith Kumar's next film Thunivu has been released by the makers on Saturday, December 31. Ajith plays a suave, dancing bank robber in this action-packed heist film directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Slated to release next month on Pongal 2023, Thunivu will clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.



Apart from Ajith Kumar, the upcoming actioner also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Mamathi Chari, John Kokken, Bagavathi Perumal, and Chirag Jani among others in pivotal roles. On Friday, December 30, the makers released the character posters of the entire cast from the Tamil film.

Talking about Thunivu's clash with Varisu at the box office, director H. Vinoth said that such clashes should be encouraged as then the filmmakers will be encouraged to make better films as they would know that their movies are pitted against another major film. Talking to Chennai Times, H Vinoth said, "I don’t think such a clash should be a topic of such a huge discussion, though unfortunately, it has become one."

"Actually, such clashes between films should be encouraged because filmmakers will then try to deliver a good film as they are pitted against another film. The numbers game is gone now. Just like how globalisation changed the automobile and IT industries, our film industry has undergone a transformation post-pandemic-induced OTT consumption. Audiences have started to compare our films with global cinema", he further stated.

For the unversed, Thunivu is the third straight collaboration between the director H Vinoth, the superstar Ajith Kumar, and the producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai in 2019 and Valimai in 2022. The former is an official Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.



