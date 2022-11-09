Boney Kapoor takes sly dig at Akshay Kumar? Mili producer slams actors for 'finishing films in 30 days'

Boney Kapoor-Akshay Kumar/File photos

Janhvi Kapoor starrer survival thriller Mili was released in the theatres on November 4 and the actress left no stone unturned in promoting her latest movie, which is produced by her own father Boney Kapoor. The father-daughter duo came on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, November 6, to promote their film.

While interacting with the host Kapil Sharma, Boney Kapoor slammed those actors who finish their films within 25-30 days and yet demand their entire fee saying that such films don't work because of this dishonesty. The producer didn't name any actor, but the netizens are convinced that he is talking about Akshay Kumar.

Akshay is known to complete his films within a short span of time as the entire industry knows that the Khiladi actor follows an extremely punctual schedule on the sets. Well, it is his hard luck, that all the recent films that Akshay has starred in have been massive failures at the box office such as Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchhan Paandey.

During the comedy show, Boney Kapoor said, "Kahi aise actors hai jo aise filmein karte hai jaha wo 25-30 din ke kaam pe paise poore chahiye. (There are many actors who work for 25-30 days and want full fees.) The intentions from the beginning are only wrong. I don’t want to name the actors but there are quite a few actors who work as per their own wishes."



READ | Mili producer Boney Kapoor opens up on failure of Vikram Vedha, Jersey's Hindi remake, says 'you have to...'

He added, "Wo bolte hai ‘kitne din ka kaam hai?’ Unka setup hota hai bohot convenient hona chahiye jaise ‘Heroine available honi chahiye, director available hona chahiye’ Toh picture kaha achi banegi. (They want to work for a limited time. They ask ‘how long the shoot will go on?’ They want to work at their convenience like the heroine should be available, and the director should be available. Then the picture won’t work only)."

"Your first thought process is dishonest. Jab tak honesty nahi aayegi na, chahe wo actors ho, director ho, ya chahe wo producers ho, pictures achi nahi chalegi. (Until and unless the honesty doesn’t come out from either actors or directors or producers, films will never work nicely)", late actress Sridevi's husband concluded.